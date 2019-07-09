Karnataka crisis: Rebel MLAs staying in Mumbai hotel likely to shift to Goa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Rebel Congress-JDS Karnataka MLAs who are staying at the Sofitel hotel in Mumbai are likely to shift to Goa, said sources.

The MLAs arrived here on Saturday evening after submitting their resignations.

On Sunday, the rebel MLAs during an interaction with media outside the hotel reiterated their decision to resign from the assembly.

"We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations," Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar said while speaking to media persons outside the hotel.

Over the last two days, the Youth Congress workers held protests outside the hotel urging the MLAs to take back their resignation.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, a bus, carrying JD(S) MLAs, left from Taj West End hotel. They were being taken to Golfshire, Nandi hills road in Devanahalli. (ANI)

