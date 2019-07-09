Karnataka crisis: Senior Congress leaders hold meeting with legal advisers, discuss further action against rebels

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): In what appears to be a last-ditch attempt to save the coalition government in the state, Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, MB Patil, and Eshwara Khandre held a meeting at an undisclosed location with legal advisers on Monday.

The Congress leaders are believed to have discussed among other things further action against the party MLAs, who have resigned.

The Congress party has called the CLP meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, both Congress and JD(S) made their ministers resign from the Council of Ministers to "accommodate" the rebel MLAs, who are said to be unhappy.

BJP has, meanwhile, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for losing the confidence of the House.

The party's state unit president BS Yeddyurappa claimed that the government has lost the majority and hence has no moral right to continue.

Two independent MLAs -- H Nagesh and R Shankar, who were a part of the government, quit the Council of Ministers. Nagesh has also announced support to the BJP if it forms the government.

The Congress and JD(S) leader have held a series of meetings since Saturday to address the crisis. (ANI)

