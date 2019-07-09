Karnataka crisis: Suspended Congress leader Roshan Baig resigns as MLA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): In a fresh blow to the coalition government in Karnataka amid the ongoing political crisis, disgruntled Congress leader Roshan Baig on Tuesday resigned from his membership in the state Legislative Assembly.

"I am resigning by my own from the MLA post," Baig wrote in his resignation letter addressed to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar.

Baig, who was recently suspended from Congress for anti-party activities, had said on Monday that he would quit the party and join BJP.

"I am hurt by the way the Congress party treated me. I'll resign from my MLA post and join BJP," Baig, who has of late attacked the Congress leadership in the state, had said. (ANI)

