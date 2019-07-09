Karnataka crisis: Youth Congress workers take out protest march against BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): Scores of Youth Congress workers on Tuesday took out a 'Save the Democracy' march against the Bharatiya Janata Party here.

They alleged the BJP is trying to topple the Congress-JD(S) government in the state.

The protest march was led by the Congress Youth president from the city's famous Cubbon Park to the Raj Bhawan.

The agitated protesters were seen wearing black headbands and holding banners, which read -- "Save democracy save Karnataka." (ANI)

