Karnataka: CT Ravi rejects reports of being unhappy with portfolio allocation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Tuesday rejected reports of being unhappy with the portfolio allocated to him. The newly inducted state tourism minister said that he is satisfied with the cabinet birth given to him.

The statement from Ravi came after reports surfaced that he is miffed over the portfolio allocation and will soon be put down his papers.

"My strength is that I cannot think about anything else other than the party, it is also my weakness. I have been given a significant portfolio, I am grateful for it, I will work hard to make Karnataka an attractive tourist destination," he said while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

On Monday also, Ravi denied reports of him being angry over portfolio allocation and had tweeted, "Some news channels are suspecting my Loyalty to my Party. I pity them. Neither have I ever prostrated before anyone for the sake of power nor do I believe that power is the only way to earn the respect of people."

Ravi along with Tourism was given additional charge of Kannada and Culture. (ANI)

