Karnataka: CT Ravi warns of "majority losing patience" over CAA protest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Reacting to Congress MLA UT Khader's statements, in which he had warned the Karnataka government over implementing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Cabinet Minister CT Ravi, in a controversial remark, warned of a 'Godhra-like' situation if the majority "loses patience".

"People with such mentality had set fire in Godhra and killed Karsevaks. Hope he remembers what answer was given. If he does not, he can recall it. The majority is very patient, please look back and see what happens when patience of the majority runs out," Ravi told reporters on December 19, Thursday.

A couple of days earlier on December 17, the Congress MLA Khader, warning Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over implementing CAA in the state had said, "Country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. I am warning Karnataka Chief Minister that if you implement Citizenship Act here then I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders."

Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

Amid raging protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) on Friday advised citizens not to give attention to rumours and false information prevailing on social media.

"Think twice before you post or share on social media. Some people are spreading rumours, provoke messages. We request citizens not to give attention to them," tweeted Bengaluru City Police.

Section 144 has been imposed in several districts of Karnataka following the public agitation over CAA in the state, including the areas of Hubli, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada.

Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. The police have imposed Section 144 in Bengaluru for the next three days.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

