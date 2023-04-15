Karnataka elections 2023: Congress announces list of 61 election observers to oversee election preparations

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Congress party released the list of party election observers for Bangalore City and Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, the party said on Friday.

A total of 61 observers in the state have been appointed by Congress to oversee the election preparations for the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Observers

for Bangalore City and AICC Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations

for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, in selective assembly segment/s

assigned to each of them, as follows, with immediate effect," the press release mentioned.

The party has appointed 5 observers to Bangalore City from the list of 61 observers.

"Congress Party observers for Bangalore City are Ex-PCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, Ex MRCC President Sanjay Nirupam, MP Benny Behanan, MP Karti Chidambaram, MP Jothimani," it mentioned.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

Political parties in the State including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) are engaged in a spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)