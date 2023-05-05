Karnataka elections: Congress releases 'corruption rate card', accuses BJP of looting over Rs 15000 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Ahead of assembly elections, Karnataka Congress party on Friday released a 'corruption rate card' depicting various 'scandals' of ruling BJP government in the state, including '40 per cent commission' charge by state contractors.

While releasing the corruption rate card in both English and Kannada, Karnataka Congress party leaders alleged that the ruling BJP govt in state has "looted" Rs 1,50,000 crore in the last four years.

"The cost for the CM post is Rs 2,500 crores while the cost of a ministerial berth is Rs 500 crore," Congress said in its 'Corruption rate card'.



"40 per cent sarkara has looted over Rs 1,50,000 crore from the people of Karnataka in the last 4 years," it alleged.

The rate card with specific mention about commission, read, "The government demands different deals. It begins with 30 per cent commission for the mutt grants, 40 per cent for road contracts and goes up to 75 per cent for the Covid-19 supplies."

Karnataka Congress also took a jibe on BJP's claim about a 'double-engine government' in the state, and instead called it a "trouble engine government".



Both Congress and BJP have geared up for the upcoming elections, there are words of war between the parties over several issues including Hindu Lord Hanuman taking centre stage in poll-bound state after the grand old party released its manifesto which talked of ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Accusing the Congress of hurling abuses at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said people of Karnataka do not support this "black culture" and that they should punish those making abuses by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister said BJP wants to make Karnataka the number one state in India and has a roadmap and a plan.

In Vijayanagara, on Tuesday, PM Modi had slammed Congress over its Karnataka election manifesto and said the party was attempting to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

"Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Lord Hanuman. But see the misfortune, today when I have come here to bow down to Hanumanji, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock up Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken a pledge to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali. It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had problems even with Lord Shri Ram and now it also has problems with those who say Jai Bajrangbali," he had said.

Polling for karnataka-elections">Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

