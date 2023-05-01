Karnataka elections: JP Nadda to release BJP's manifesto today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, the ruling BJP will release its election manifesto or vision document on Monday.

The manifesto is to be unveiled by the BJP national president JP Nadda, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

In its manifesto for the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP claimed to have touched every section of society. The party had also included cow protection measures in its manifesto.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit the ground running in the last legs of the BJP's campaign for the Karnataka polls.

He has already conducted a raft of rallies and held roadshows, the latest of which was in Mysuru, a traditional JDS bastion, on Sunday.

The polls are expected to pit the BJP, Congress and the JDS in a three-cornered contest. The Congress, which fought the last Assembly polls in alliance with the JDS, decided to go it alone this time around.

On Sunday, PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Kolar, came down heavily on Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge over his "poisonous snake" barb at him.

PM Modi said the people of Karnataka will give the party a "befitting reply" to Kharge's remark in the Assembly elections.

At a campaign rally in Kalaburagi on Thursday, the Congress national president said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might wonder if it's poison or not. But if you lick it, you are dead."

Hitting back over the remark, PM Modi said, "The Congress is clearly disturbed over my ongoing fight against corruption. It has even started threaening me. They are saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (PM Modi, your grave will be dug). It seems the Congress's only talking point in these elections is snake poison. They are comparing me to a snake and seeking votes on it. The people of Karnataka are like Lord Shiva to me. I don't mind being the snake around the necks of people who are like god to me. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting reply on May 10."

PM Modi also labelled the Congress as an "outdated engine".

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 13. (ANI)