Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaks to media in Bengaluru on Thursday [Photo/ANI]

Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa slams opposition for creating confusion over relief funds

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:22 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday clarified that the state has enough funds to implement effective flood relief measures and denied opposition's claim that the Centre failed to release additional funds for the same.
"The Opposition's allegations that the Centre has not given funds is not true. Congress does not need to confuse people about the funds from the Central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was outside the country, now he has come back. I have spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in the state," he said while speaking to media in Bengaluru.
"The assistance of all kinds are being given to all areas affected due to natural disasters. We have already released funds for rehabilitation in the state," he added.
Yediyurappa's statement comes just a day after the state units of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted an "indifferent behavior" towards the state on the issue of extending flood relief funds.
The criticism was triggered after the Prime Minister tweeted about the flood fury in Bihar, stating that he had spoken to the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the prevailing situation. PM Modi also stated that the Central Government is ready to provide any assistance.
Meanwhile, when asked whether opposition leaders who had resigned from their respective parties were planning to join the BJP, Yediyurappa said: "BJP welcomes all. We look forward to having them, whether they are from other parties or from our own." (ANI)

