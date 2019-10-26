Karnataka government allots different house to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): After retaining the Cauvery bungalow for over six years, it seems that former chief minister Siddaramaiah will have to vacate this place as he has been allotted a different house by the state government.

Cauvery is the official bungalow reserved for the state Chief Minister.

According to a Karnataka government notification released on Friday, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has been allotted a house at number 2 Race View Cottage on Race Course Road in the state capital.

Siddaramaiah has been staying at the Cauvery bungalow for the past six years, a period which saw three different governments in the state.

He had first moved into the bungalow after becoming the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

