Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): After retaining the Cauvery bungalow for over six years, it seems that former chief minister Siddaramaiah will have to vacate this place as he has been allotted a different house by the state government.
Cauvery is the official bungalow reserved for the state Chief Minister.
According to a Karnataka government notification released on Friday, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has been allotted a house at number 2 Race View Cottage on Race Course Road in the state capital.
Siddaramaiah has been staying at the Cauvery bungalow for the past six years, a period which saw three different governments in the state.
He had first moved into the bungalow after becoming the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)
Karnataka government allots different house to Siddaramaiah
ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:14 IST
