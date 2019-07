Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:13 IST

Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru after Cong-BJP workers clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru for the next two days after clashes took place between Congress and BJP workers here on Tuesday outside an apartment on Race Course Road in the city where two independent MLAs were allegedly lodged in the buildi