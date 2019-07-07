Karnataka government in trouble as it failed to fulfill promises: Thawar Chand Gehlot

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Saturday blamed Congress-JD(S) coalition for the political crisis in Karnataka, saying the state government failed to fulfill the promises made to the people.

"Congress-JDS government in Karnataka is getting destroyed due to their own efforts. They failed to fulfill the promises that they made to the people and now they are fighting among themselves. They were so engrossed in misusing the power that they forgot to serve the people," he said while speaking to ANI.

"And now the situation is such that the people of Karnataka are extremely anguished. This is the reason why even Congress-JD(S) MLAs are pained and are resigning. On one hand, there is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose work is being admired by the people and on the other, there is the Karnataka government with which the people are so angry. That is why they are resigning," he added.

When asked if similar situations could arise in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the near future, the Union Minister said: "I cannot say anything about that. We want the governments should fulfill promises which they made to the people."

Commenting on the resignation of Rahul Gandhi from the post of Congress president, Gehlot said: "This is their internal matter. Their working committee should deal with the situation but his resignation at this time is a matter of concern for the Congress." (ANI)

