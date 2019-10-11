Karnataka govt intentionally snatching freedom of media: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday supported the journalists' protest here against Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri's decision to bar media from telecasting House proceedings.

Deve Gowda said that the present government in the state is intentionally snatching freedom of media.

"As the national president, Janata Dal (Secular), I object the Karnataka Speaker's decision taken on October 9 of banning national and regional private TV channels from telecasting the proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly live. This kind of attitude of the present government shows that it is intentionally snatching the freedom of media, thereby avoiding the public to watch the ongoing proceedings in the Assembly," Deve Gowda said in a media release.

"I, on my behalf and on behalf of my party will support your (journalists') move to get your freedom of press back in letter and spirit. We should not allow these things to happen. We hope and trust that this government will reconsider its decision," he added.

Miffed with Karnataka Assembly Speaker's decision, journalists and camerapersons protested here on Friday.

Scribes from different Kannada news channels and national media representatives had on Thursday met Kageri at his chamber in Vidhana Soudha and submitted a memorandum asking the Speaker to take back his decision. However, Kageri stood his stand, reiterating that restrictions were imposed in accordance with rules.

Journalists were miffed after Kageri took the memorandum and left the chamber without listening to their grievances, sources said. Hence, the scribes decided to stage a protest against the Speaker.

Earlier, Kageri said that the ban was for three days only on a trial basis. "We are following the rules. We have taken this decision to ban media for 3 days on a trial basis," he told reporters here.

The three-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly commenced on Thursday.

As per the order, only Doordarshan cameras are allowed inside the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

