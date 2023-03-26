"Karnataka has decided to bring back double engine government": PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Davanagere

Devanagere (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Karnataka's Davanagere as part of his visit to the poll-bound state today.

"Karnataka has decided to bring back the double engine government in the state," PM Modi said while addressing the public rally titled 'Vijaya Sankalp Yatre Maha Sangama' in Davanagere.

Before the public rally, PM Modi held a mega road show. A huge crowd could be seen gathered to offer a grand welcome to the Prime Minister.

The Karnataka assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May. An official announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission is expected soon.

Political parties including the BJP and Janata Dal-Secular have already intensified their campaign in the southern state.

The polls are being seen as particularly crucial for Congress for its national ambitions for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)