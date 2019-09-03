Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu apologises for his remark against DK Shivakumar

Bellary (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has apologised for his remark against Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case on late Tuesday evening.

"I apologise if my words hurt DK Shivakumar. It is not good to talk anything derogatory against a person who is suffering. I ask DK brother to excuse me. My comment against DKS was political. It was nothing personal," he said on Tuesday.

Targeting Shivakumar, the BJP MLA had earlier said that 'those who eat salt must drink water', an idiom in Kannada which says 'if you enjoy, then you have to also face the consequences.'

Talking about former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sidharamaih, he had said: "Sidharamaiah is day-dreaming to become CM again." (ANI)

