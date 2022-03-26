Karnataka hijab row: Siddaramaiah clarifies statement, says he has great respect for seers

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Leader of the Oppossition in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday said that he has great respect for seers and he has never made any disrespectful remarks against

against them."I personally have tremendous respect for Swamijis, I have never spoken, nor disrespected Swamijis at any point of time. I spoke about scarves and never mentioned the hijab. I spoke about the exams and to allow students to wear dupattas of the same colour as of their uniforms," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

This follows after the Congress leader was criticised for his remarks on Friday in which he said that Hindu women and even seers cover their heads with cloth. "What is your problem if Muslim women cover their heads with shawls in classrooms?'' he had asked.



Today, in a clarification, the opposition leader said he has great respect for Swamijis and he did not mean to insult them but was only speaking about scarves and suggested the government allow Muslim girls to wear the duppatta along with the uniform.

"In the assembly session, I had told Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and BC Nagesh that the court has ordered not to wear hijab inside the classroom and that the students should wear a school uniform. I requested them to allow same colour dupatta as of uniform. It is up to the government to accept it. I have done my duty to ensure that the future of the students is not spoiled," he added.

"We are not against uniforms, let students wear uniforms and let them wear duppatta of the colour of their uniforms. It is the responsibility of the government to educate the children. If not attending the examination endangers their future, the government is held responsible for it. As an opposition, it is our duty to advise the government. Whether government accepts it or not, it is not our call," Siddaramaiah had said. (ANI)

