Karnataka Home Minister asks police to enhance security of UT Khadar, Tanveer Sait

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he has asked police to enhance the security of Congress leaders and former ministers UT Khader and Tanveer Sait.

"Threat perception has been there for some time now, all the more after the attack on Tanveer Sait. Their (Congress MLAs UT Khader and Tanveer Sait) security is necessary. I have intimidated them. I have asked police to enhance their security," Bommai told ANI.

"After the assault on Tanveer Sait, the police told me that there were some intelligence reports and asked to me to take proper security. They have given one police man for the name's sake," Khader said. (ANI)