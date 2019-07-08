Karnataka: Independent MLA H.Nagesh resigns as minister, submits resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala
Karnataka: Independent MLA H.Nagesh resigns as minister, submits resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala

Karnataka Independent MLA H Nagesh reaches Mumbai hotel

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Karnataka Minister and Independent legislator H Nagesh, who resigned from the state cabinet on Monday, reached the hotel, where other dissident Karnataka MLAs are currently lodged.
He had also offered his support to the BJP if they form the government.
Nagesh's resignation comes less than a month after he was inducted as a minister, along with R Shankar, another Independent.
He wrote two letters to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in quick succession.
In one, he announced the withdrawal of his support to the HD Kumaraswamy government, and in another stated that he is ready to extend support to the BJP government in the state if formed.
"I have this day, tendered my resignation to the council of minister headed by Shri H.D Kumaraswamy. I have been elected as a member of the legislative assembly, from Mulbagal (SC) constituency, as I am Independent candidate," Nagesh wrote in his first letter.
"I would by this letter, inform your good self that, I withdraw my support to the government headed by Shri H.D Kumaraswamy. In view of the same, suitable action may be taken," the letter further read.
"I have already withdrawn my support to the government headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state that I would extend my support to the government of Bharatiya Janata Party if called for by your good self," said Nagesh, in another letter written today.
The 13-month-old coalition government in the state slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6.
JDS MLA H Vishwanath, however, had claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.
However, the Speaker is yet to accept their resignations. (ANI)

