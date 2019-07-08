Karnataka: Independent MLA H.Nagesh resigns as minister, submits resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala
Karnataka: Independent MLA H.Nagesh resigns as minister, submits resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala

Karnataka: Inducted last month, Minister Nagesh resigns; offers support to BJP

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 08 (ANI): In another blow to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition, Karnataka Minister and Independent legislator H Nagesh resigned from the state cabinet on Monday and offered support to the BJP, if they form the government.
Nagesh's resignation comes less than a month after he was inducted as a minister, along with R Shankar, another Independent.
He wrote two letters to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in quick succession. In one he announced withdrawal of support to the HD Kumaraswamy government, and in another stated that he is ready to extend support to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state if formed.
"I have this day, tendered my resignation to the council of minister headed by Shri H.D Kumaraswamy. I have been elected as a member of the legislative assembly, from Mulbagal (SC) constituency, as I am Independent candidate," Nagesh wrote in his first letter.
"I would by this letter, inform your good self that, I withdraw my support to the government headed by Shri H.D Kumaraswamy. In view of the same, suitable action may be taken," the letter further read."I have already withdrawn my support to the government headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state that I would extend my support to the government of Bharatiya Janata Party if called for by your good self," said Nagesh, in another letter written today. The 13 month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.
JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.
Among the MLAs who resigned are Ramalinga Reddy, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, and Pratap Gowda Patil.
However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations. (ANI)

