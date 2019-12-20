Karnataka: Opposition slams Yediyurappa govt over 2 deaths during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

Bengaluru/Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched an attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led state government after two people lost their lives and 20 police personnel sustained injuries in violence that erupted during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"Two youths have been killed in Mangaluru due to the conspiracy of BJP, its objective of divide and rule and the lack of capability of the government. My condolences to the families of the deceased. I also request the protestors to maintain peace. #IndiaAgainstCAA #RevokeSec144," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Kumaraswamy also took to Twitter and asked the BJP government in the state, "Why the state government killed two innocents who were protesting against the Act?"

Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsh said that 20 police personnel were injured in the violence.

"We expect people to abide by Section 144 and cooperate by remaining peaceful and not forming illegal groups of more than 4 people," he said.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that all schools and colleges under Mangaluru City Corporation will remain closed on Friday.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has said that stones were pelted in Mangalore at a bus depot and a passenger was injured and a vehicle got damaged.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa said the violence was triggered by those who went by the words of "mischief-mongers".

"It is deplorable that violence was triggered in Mangaluru by those who went by the words of mischief-mongers. I appeal to the people, particularly those in Mangaluru, to maintain harmony and to refrain from destroying public property," Yediyurappa said in a tweet. (ANI)

