Karnataka polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in BTM Layout Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, as part of the campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Home Minister was seated on a specially designed vehicle and greeted the people.

A huge number of BJP supporters and party members gathered on both sides throughout the roadshow.

Along with Shah, Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya was also present on the vehicle during the roadshow.



Earlier on Monday, Shah had held three roadshows in Haveri, Tumkuru and Shimoga.



While addressing the people on Monday, he urged them to form a double-engine government in the state of Karnataka.

"Congress is saying that if they come to power they will again give the reservation to Muslims. I want to ask DK Shivakumar whose reservation will they take away. But, there is no need to worry, because neither Congress will come to power, nor will they be able to take such a decision," Shah said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls on Monday, at an event in Bengaluru, making a host of promises including the provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.



The manifesto or the vision document was released by the BJP's national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

The ruling party made 16 promises in its vision document which promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

Polling for Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)