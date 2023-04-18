Karnataka polls: BJP youth wing leader Arvind Chauhan resigns from party after denial of ticket

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): Arvind Chauhan, who was BJP Kalaburagi District Yuva Morcha General Secretary and former Zilla Panchayat member, has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party after he was denied a BJP ticket from Chittapur assembly constituency.

BJP has fielded Manikanta Rathod from the Chittapur constituency while Priyank M. Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the sitting MLA from the Chittapur constituency.

BJP on Monday announced its third list of 10 candidates, earlier 1st and 2nd list of candidates was announced. Following the announcement, many party leaders resigned after their names remained missing from the list, including former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi.

BJP has dropped Arvind Limbavali from Mahadevapura but has given a ticket to his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali. With the announcement of 10 more candidates, the BJP has so far declared 222 candidates out of 224 seats in the state assembly Arvind Chauhan

BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai has been chosen as the party candidate from Hubli- Dharwad (Central) assembly constituency which was previously held by Shettar, a six-time MLA and a former chief minister of Karnataka.

A senior BJP leader said that Mahesh Tenginkai is a dedicated party worker representing the same community as Jagdish Shettar. "The CEC has shown faith in him and is confident that he will come out victorious," a party leader told ANI. (ANI)