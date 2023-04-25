Karnataka polls: CM Bommai campaigns in Shettar's Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday campaigned in the Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency ahead of the May 10 elections in the state.

Jagdish Shettar, who joined Congress after leaving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting from the Hubballi- Dharwad-Central, a seat he has won multiple times.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Shettar "will lose the election" and asserted that Hubbali has always voted for BJP.

"There'll be no loss, Jagdish Shettar will himself lose the election, Huballii has always voted for BJP and all workers of BJP are united," Shah said at a press conference

With Karnataka Assembly elections nearing, incumbent CM Bommai on Monday said that he never imagined that he would become CM one day.

While talking to the media persons in Bengaluru, he said, "I had never imagined becoming the CM, but the party's high command decided it. Now also, the party's high command will take a decision."

CM Bommai was answering questions on whether he would return as the state's chief minister in the event of yet another term win for the BJP.

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka with an absolute majority.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the incumbent CM said the other name of the grand old party was corruption.

The BJP leader further exhorted the people to cast the Congress and its former coalition partner, the Janata Dal (Secular), out of their hearts and minds.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)