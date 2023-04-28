Karnataka Polls: CM Bommai holds roadshow in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on May 10, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a roadshow in Kalaburagi district.

Meanwhile, BJP star campaigner and actor Kichcha Sudeepa also held a roadshow in the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency.

Earlier on April 5, actor Kichcha Sudeepa joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of CM Bommai.

On Thursday, Karnataka CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP karyakartas (workers) in the poll-bound state to ensure victory at the "booth level".

After attending PM Modi's interactive session with party workers on Thursday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls, CM Bommai said PM Modi held a long discussion with the party foot soldiers, exhorting them to ensure that the party stays strong and united to the lowest level.



PM Modi also exhorted them to make sure the party registers wins at the booth level as the same would translate to victory in the Assembly polls, the CM informed further.

"The double-engine government is committed to the development of the state. A lot of impetus has been given to development across sectors during our tenure. The PM gave his guidance on several other issues," Bommai said.

He said the ruling party will go to the people, in line with PM Modi's advice, adding that he was confident that the BJP would storm back to power with a thumping majority in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Reacting to Congress' poll slogan, seeking 150 seats for itself and saying that the BJP's tally would be reduced to 40, CM Bommai said the people will decide who to give 150 seats.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. (ANI)

