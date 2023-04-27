Karnataka polls: Enthusiasm among locals, party workers ahead of PM Modi's public meeting in Belur

Belur (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Belur, a wave of enthusiasm and excitement is being seen among the party workers and locals.

The Belur taluka of Karnataka's Hassan city is famous for Chennakeshava Temple, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This 900-year-old temple made of black stone remains the centre of attraction and people's prayers.

However, this time the talks and discussions are about the arrival of PM Modi, as it is the Prime Minister's first visit to Belur after holding the office.

In view of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election, a huge pandal is being prepared in Belur for PM Modi's public meeting.

It is being expected that lakhs of people will come to see and listen to the Prime Minister.



The labours who are preparing the stage and pandal for the public meeting seemed to be very excited about PM's visit.

"The Prime Minister takes care of everyone, and I am very happy to make the stage and pandal for him. There is a lot of eagerness among us to listen to PM Modi," a labourer named Nagraj told ANI.

Along with the labourers, the local BJP workers are also enthusiastic about the visit.

The BJP workers who are looking after the arrangements for the Prime Minister's program said that more than two lakh people are expected to come here to attend the public meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister will be carrying out a heavy campaign for the Karnataka polls. He is expected to hold as many as 22 rallies across the state within a duration of six days. The major highlight of PM Modi's busy campaign schedule will be the massive roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday.

On 29th March, the election commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka elections. The polls for the 224-seat assembly are slated to take place on 10 May and the counting will take place on 13th May. (ANI)

