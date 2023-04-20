Karnataka polls: JP Nadda threatened to withhold constitutional rights of people, claims Congress

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Lashing out at BJP national president JP Nadda, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that it has threatened to withhold constitutional rights of the people of Karnataka if they don't vote for the saffron party.

They made the claim after Nadda urged the people of Karnataka to vote BJP so that no one is devoid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings.

Sharing a video of Nadda addressing a public rally in the southern state, the Congress, in a tweet, said it was a blatant attack on democracy.

"BJP President JP Nadda threatens to withhold constitutional rights from the people of Karnataka if they don't vote for the corrupt 40 per cent BJP govt. This is a blatant attack on democracy and shows how the BJP plans to treat the Kannadigas. We are not subjects of a Raja but citizens of a federal country governed by the constitution," tweeted Congress.

https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1648713486946668544?t=RyvRk9U-7-UWOfZm56TXyg&s=08

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, too, shared a clip of Nadda alleging that he was threatening and scaring the people of Karnataka.

"There should be a limit to devotion too, Nadda ji. Why are you threatening and scaring the people of Karnataka? With the blessings of the people of Karnataka, the Congress government is going to be formed," he Tweeted in Hindi.

bhkti kii bhii siimaa honii caahie nddddaa jii / krnaattk kii jntaa ko dhmkii kyoN de rhe haiN, kyoN ddraa rhe haiN? krnaattk kii jntaa ke aashiirvaad se kaaNgres kii srkaar bnne jaa rhii hai /



pic.twitter.com/rA3RXNNr9r — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 19, 2023



Earlier in the day, JP Nadda stepped up the attack on Congress as the Karnataka Assembly elections inch closer, alleging that the grand old party stands for "commission, corruption, and criminalisation".

The BJP chief also appealed to the people to vote for the BJP stating that the state should not be "devoid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings".

"Congress means commission, corruption and criminalisation. I am here to appeal to everyone to vote for development," Nadda said.

"I urge you all to make the 'Lotus' win, make the BJP win! Karnataka should not be devoid of Modi-ji's blessings and it should never lag behind in the race for development. This, you all must ensure by choosing only 'Lotus'," Nadda added.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)