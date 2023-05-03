Karnataka polls: Will do justice to the opportunity that party has given, says BJP's Vijayanagara candidate Siddharth Singh

Hosapete (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Siddharth Singh on Wednesday exuded confidence saying he will "do justice to the opportunity" the party has given by fielding him as the candidate from Vijayanagara constituency.

Siddharth Singh is the BJP's youngest candidate in the upcoming May 10 Karnataka polls. He is the son of State Tourism Minister Anand Singh.

In 2019, Anand Singh won the seat by defeating VY Ghorpade of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 30,125 votes.

Vijayanagara Assembly Constituency falls under the Bellary Lok Sabha constituency.

While talking to ANI, Siddharth Singh, "I am a hundred per cent confident that the public will give their blessing to me and give me a chance to serve them. I am completely confident that I will do justice to the opportunity that the party has given to me."

Asserting his winnability in the Karnataka polls he said, "PM Modi, himself told that our constituency Vijayanagara is the youngest constituency among the overall 224 constituencies. BJP chose me to serve my constituency as I am the youngest candidate among all."

"I wish to follow the path of MLA Anand Singh who has been serving the constituency last 15 years. I want to continue the development work under the leadership of PM Modi and under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. I want to work in the education sector, health sector and especially for youth in every village. I want to start a wrestling centre and a gym because health is equally important."

Appreciating the party's efforts to give new faces a chance in the upcoming polls, he said, "BJP 's senior leader thought that now we are celebrating 75 years of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal' and after 25 years we will celebrate 100 years of independence. This is the reason why BJP is giving a chance to the youth so that after 25 years, the youth have a good platform to develop the nation. This is a far-sighted view of our BJP's senior leader and top brass."

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)