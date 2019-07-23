Congress-JDS MLAs raising slogans -- Save the Constitution -- in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday. Photo/ANI
Congress-JDS MLAs raising slogans -- Save the Constitution -- in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday. Photo/ANI

Karnataka: Ruling, opposition MLAs lock horns over trust vote; Session to continue till midnight

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 22:56 IST

Karnataka (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): The ruling coalition and the opposition MLAs were on Monday locked in a heated debate in the Assembly over whether the vote on the confidence motion should be taken up tonight or tomorrow.
Leader of Oppositions BS Yeddyurappa demanded that the motion should be put to vote as "we are prepared to sit till midnight for the same" in the Assembly.
This was objected by the Congress MLAs, who started shouting slogans.
Congress MLA HK Patil informed the House about a pending court case and said that a debate should be done after this.
"After the Supreme Court takes a decision tomorrow, then it'll be right to speak and debate on this issue (trust vote)," Patil said.
However, his suggestion was strongly objected by Speaker KR Ramesh, who said, "Don't push me to a point where I will have to make a decision without asking you. The consequences will be disastrous."
Speaking in the Assembly, Madhu Swamy, MLA from Chiknayakanhalli constituency, stressed on trust vote, irrespective of presence or absence of rebel MLAs.
"It's not our duty to prove the numbers but it's their choice. It doesn't matter if the rebels will come or won't. SC is well aware of the no-confidence motion," he said.
"We could have questioned them but we didn't. We could have argued regarding the Whip applying to the rebels or not. But we didn't. We are against the matters, which are seized up in the SC," added Swamy.
Addressing the House after BJP lawmaker, Public Works Minister H D Revanna said: "CM had moved the trust vote motion. We're not dragging it but it's the BJP. We didn't go to the SC but it was the rebels. They said we cannot compel the MLAs to come for the Session and Siddaramaiah has spoken about our issues."
BJP lawmaker Madhu Swamy then urged the House to finish the trust vote by today itself.
"Please finish it today to save everyone's dignity," he said.
To this, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy responded sharply: "What do you mean by saving everyone's dignity? What have we done? We got to know everything about yourself this morning."
Later while speaking to reporters, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, "The Speaker has served notice to rebel MLAs, giving them time till 11 am tomorrow. BJP is trying to convince them that they won't be disqualified and they will be made ministers. As per the Constitution of India, you can't be made a member once you are disqualified." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 00:18 IST

PM Modi never requested Trump to mediate on Kashmir issue: MEA...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Hours after US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to help resolve the Kashmir issue, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India clarified that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US Pres

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 00:10 IST

Government to take decision on extending parliament session

New Delhi, July 23 (ANI): A decision on extending the Parliament session is expected to be taken on Tuesday with the government apparently keen on its extension to finish its legislative agenda and the opposition parties not very keen saying that there was no urgent business and many bills should g

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:36 IST

Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend RTI Act after division

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill after division that allows the Central government to notify the term of office for the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) with the Opposition slamming the measure as diluting the provisions

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:29 IST

US, France, Germany congratulate India on successful launch of...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The United States and France on Monday congratulated India for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:28 IST

RTI (Amendment) bill doesn't compromise autonomy, only enables...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Terming any conception regarding Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as "wrong and motivated", Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the bill will not compromise the autonomy of the original act and would enabl

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:23 IST

30 per cent driving licences bogus: Gadkari

New Delhi, July 22 (ANI): Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that 30 per cent of driving licences in the country were bogus and the motor vehicles amendment bill will streamline various regulatory processes to bring down the rate of accidents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:22 IST

Vadodara: Primary school children enjoy 'bag free' education

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): In a unique approach, children studying in primary classes in government schools of Vadodara have been excused from carrying heavy bags to the school and back.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:15 IST

Governor ESL Narasimhan reaches Vijaywada

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan reached Vijaywada on Monday evening where he was welcomed by minister V Srinivas Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, DGP Gautam Sawang and District Collector Imtiaz.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:00 IST

6 key Bills introduced in Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Six key Bills were introduced in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 22:58 IST

Rebel MLAs given time till 11 am tomorrow: Cong leader Shivakumar

Bengaluru [Karnataka], July 22 (ANI): Congress leader and Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has served notice to rebel MLAs, giving them time till 11 am tomorrow to come and attend the proceedings of the House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 22:54 IST

FICCI congratulates ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 22:50 IST

Defence Minister meets German, Portuguese ambassador

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met ambassadors of Germany and Portugal here on Monday, Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Read More
iocl