Karnataka: Sa Ra Mahesh, H Vishwanath continue political drama atop Chamundi Hill

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): High political drama unfolded at the Chamundeshwari Temple on Thursday as Sa Ra Mahesh and H Vishwanath reached atop Chamundi Hills to swear in front of the Goddess that he had not taken any money to support BJP as alleged by Mahesh.

While Mahesh is in Janta Dal (Secular), Vishwanath is a disqualified legislator from the party.

Vishwanath had challenged Mahesh to visit Chamundeshwari Temple along with him and swear in front of the deity after facing allegations from Mahesh in the Karnataka Assembly.

On Thursday, the two leaders reached the temple but fell short of coming face-to-face as Mahesh was inside the temple and Vishwanath stood outside.

Vishwanath on Monday had requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to bifurcate the Mysore district.

Vishwanath met the chief minister to put forth his demand to declare Hunsur, a city in Mysore district, a separate district consisting of Krishnarajanagara, Saligrama, Piriyapatna and Heggadadevankote taluq.

Meanwhile, Mahesh, former Karnataka Tourism Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, on Wednesday confirmed that he has resigned as the Member of the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

