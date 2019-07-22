Security beefed up around Vidhana Soudha
Security beefed up around Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka: Security beefed up around Vidhana Soudha ahead of trust vote

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:57 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, security has been beefed up around Vidhana Soudha.
Adequate security has been deployed at Vidhana Soudha and Raj Bhavan road.
Both the BJP and the Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Also, ahead of the trust vote, the BJP is scheduled to convene another parliamentary party meeting today. BJP MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, Bengaluru, were spotted performing Yoga today.
In an attempt to persuade rebel MLAs, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday appealed them to attend the Assembly Session and explain how the BJP allegedly sabotaged democratic edifice and "destroyed its sanctity".
With Karnataka Assembly scheduled to take confidence motion on Monday, all eyes are now stuck on the proceedings of the day particularly in the backdrop of BJP alleging the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar of dragging his feet on the floor test.
On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote. After that, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy moved to Supreme Court challenging the Governor's directive to the government saying it was in violation of well-settled law laid down by the court.
On the other hand, two independent Karnataka MLAs on Sunday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to conclude a floor test in the state Assembly on Monday before 5 pm.
The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:31 IST

Whatever I said was in 'fit of anger', as Guv I should have...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A day after he said that terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that as a Governor he should have avoided the comment while adding that whatever he s

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:23 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla meets Ram Vilas Paswan, condoles his brother's death

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence here on Monday and expressed condolences at the demise of his younger brother Ram Chandra Paswan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:53 IST

Man beaten up for smuggling cattle in MP's Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A man was beaten up by a group of people for smuggling cattle in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:47 IST

Beat forest officials if needed: BJP MP to tribals

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): BJP MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu Rao has asked tribals to stop forest officials from planting saplings on their lands, uproot the plants and if needed beat the forest officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:06 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Kidwai Bhawan; no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Fire broke out on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan at Janpath road here on early Monday morning. However, no casualties were reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:05 IST

14-month-old dies after slab collapses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): A 14-month old girl died and her mother got severely injured after a slab collapsed in Sitaphalmandi here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 07:13 IST

Natural calamities claim 35 lives in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): As many as 35 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to natural calamities, claims the government data.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:57 IST

Muslim youth threatened to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two Muslim youth alleged that they were forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" here on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:11 IST

Two held for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl after kidnapping her, here on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:11 IST

Bihar Flood: Ruckus erupts in community kitchen with locals...

Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 22 (ANI): No sooner Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left after taking stock of the situation at a community kitchen here in Kadwa area of Katihar, a ruckus broke out with locals alleging non-availability of food in the kitchen.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:45 IST

After missing two deadlines, Karnataka gears up for trust vote again

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:44 IST

Aiming for the Moon, ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 today

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandra

Read More
iocl