Karnataka: Security stepped up outside BJP office after protests by ticket aspirants

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): Security outside the BJP office in Karnataka was stepped up on Wednesday after protests by ticket aspirants in the state.

The protests came day after the BJP announced its first list of its candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election.



The followers of former chief minister and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shetter held a protest at Sarvodaya Circle in Keshwapur.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa had told ANI earlier in the day that Shetter will definitely feature in the BJP's second list of candidates.

Followers of Chandrashekhar Gokak, who was also denied a ticket to contest the May 10 polls, also staged protests and submitted a memorandum to the BJP's district president Sanjay Kapatkar.

Several others held another protest demanding tickets for leaders from the Kshatriya community.





The development comes amid a huge uproar in the party over the allotment of tickets for the upcoming polls.

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday announced his decision to quit electoral politics, hours before the list was announced by the party.

Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi also resigned from the BJP after not featuring in the BJP's first list of candidates.

While Savadi quit the party on Wednesday morning, former BJP MLA Doddappagouda Patil Naribol also announced his exit from the party.

Senior leader and Karnataka Fisheries minister S Angara, a sitting MLA from Sullia Assembly constituency, announced his political retirement after being denied a ticket.

R Shankar, who was an MLC, also resigned from his post after his name didn't feature in the first BJP list.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP announced its first list of 189 candidates. The list included 52 fresh faces and 8 women.

In the 2018 polls, BJP emerged as the largest single party, winning 104 seats, while the Congress and then ally JD(S) bagged 80 and 37 seats respectively.

The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24. The counting of votes for Assembly will be done on May 13. (ANI)

