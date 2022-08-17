Karnataka: Siddaramaiah slams "jaundiced" BJP over Shivamogga clashes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being "jaundiced". His remarks were made after clashes in Shivamogga.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Siddaramiah said: "Why did they put Savarakar's photo in a Muslim area and removed Tipu Sultan's portrait? BJP is doing double standard politics."

"BJP has got jaundice. They are the ones who propagate lies. Savarkar's portrait was installed in a Muslim area in Shivamogga. I don't say that they must not put a portrait. However, they opted to put up Savarkar's portrait and removed Tipu Sultan's portrait," the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly said.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa accused minorities of sparking communal tension in Shivamogga.



Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the Congress leader said, "Eshwarappa keeps making accusations about the Congress. BJP will make a mistake and put the blame on Congress."

A curfew has been imposed under Section 144 in parts of the Shivamogga district after a group of Tipu Sultan followers allegedly attempted to remove a poster of RSS leader Veer Savarkar installed at Ameer Ahmed circle on the occasion of Independence Day. Later, two groups from different communities clashed.



On August 16, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) entered into controversy by putting on display a painting of VD Savarkar at the Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic.

The painting, hung next to the stairs of the west entrance of the station, has Chandrashekhar Azad and Udham Singh in the foreground with Savarkar on the top left corner. It had gone unnoticed for days. However, as the row over Savarakar led to violence in Shivamogga, a passenger questioned the decision to celebrate a controversial person who allegedly evoked outrage. (ANI)

