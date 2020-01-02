Karnataka: State treasury empty, BS Yeddiyurappa a weak CM, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday hit out at the BJP">BJP governments at the Centre and in the state, saying that the state treasury is empty and the Central government's policies have disturbed the country's development.

In a series of tweets, he said that state treasury is empty and the economic situation has worsened. Stamps and registration, automobile industry, the commercial tax are the major sources of revenue, but no optimum collection, what is the reason, he asked.

The former Chief Minister also blamed the Centre and its policies for bad economic growth and accused the Centre of giving step-motherly to Karnataka.

He alleged the Centre has defrauded the state's part of tax by not giving it. "5.44 per cent of the state's share is yet to come. This is step-motherly attitude from the Central government towards the development of the state. Let PM Modi address these issues today," he said.

Kumaraswamy also attacked Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa and called him a "weak CM".

"BSY had said that the economic condition is good when he took oath as the CM. Now the condition has worsened. The CM has no power to ask the Centre regarding the relief funds and grants," he said. (ANI)

