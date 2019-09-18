Karnataka to announce revised fine rates under new Motor Vehicles Act today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Amid public outcry over hefty fines levied under the New Motor Vehicles Act, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister, Laxman Sangappa Savadi on Wednesday said the fine rates under the new Act will be revised by today evening.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had directed the state transport department to slash fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019.

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today instructed officials to study the Gujarat model of revised traffic fines to implement something similar in Karnataka," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Gujarat has already reduced the fine for not wearing a helmet and set belt to Rs 500 as against the prescribed amount of Rs 1000 in the new Motor Vehicle Act. Driving without a valid license will cost Rs 2,000 to bikers and Rs 3,000 to four-wheelers as against Rs 5,000 mentioned in the act.

States like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab have put the new rules on hold. (ANI)

