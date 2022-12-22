Karnataka to take 'legal action' against Maha leaders

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution over the border issue with Maharashtra stating that legal action will be taken against any minister of Maharashtra if they continue to make statements over the issue.

The legislators condemned the Maharastra government's acts and reactions made by ministers especially, Shiv Sena (Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut.

The move by the State Assembly has come at a time of heightened tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka over decades-old border conflict and the issue is also listed in the Supreme Court.

The opposition created an uproar in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly over the issue and criticised Eknath Shinde's government.

Several leaders of the Opposition have made 'strong' statements over the issue and accused the Maharashtra government of not responding strongly to Karnataka.

Raut on Wednesday sparked a fresh controversy by saying, "We will enter Karnataka like China has entered the country".

The senior leader of the party said that he did not need anyone's "permission" regarding the issue.



"Like China has entered, we will enter (Karnataka). We don't need anyone's permission. We want to solve it through a discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting a fire. There is a weak government in Maharashtra and is not taking any stand on it," Sanjay Raut said.

Hitting out at Maharashtra's Opposition leaders, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday said that that they had 'lost their mental balance'.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka CM accused Opposition members in the state Assembly of trying to politicize the border row.

"The statements of the leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra State Assembly both inside and outside the House give an impression that they have lost their mental balance. Previously, NCP leaders had made a vain bid to draw political mileage out of it. This time, too, they have failed in their bid to do so," CM Bommai said.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. The Maharashtra government had expressed its willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka.

Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter. However, the matter is still pending arbitration. (ANI)

