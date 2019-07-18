Karnataka: Yeddyurappa "hundred per cent confident" ahead of trust vote

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test in the Karnataka assembly, BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence about his party having more numbers in the house and asserted that the motion by the state government will be defeated.

"We are 101 per cent confident. They are less than 100, we are 105. There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated", Yeddyurappa told media persons at Vidhana Soudha.

Ahead of the trust vote, leaders from Congress, BJP and JD(S) have started arriving at the state assembly. Yeddyurappa, along with other BJP lawmakers, reached the assembly about an hour before the commencement of today's session. Congress leader Siddaramaiah also arrived at Vidhana Soudha.

While BJP looks confident to clutch power from JD(S)-Congress alliance, Congress has also reposed faith in its lawmaker while hoping for a positive outcome of trust vote.

Speaking to ANI, Nasir Hussain Congress MP said, "We are confident, Ramalinga Reddy and Roshan Baig have clearly said they will vote for the government, this will be the 7th time when BJP will face defeat while attempting to topple the government in last 13-14 months".

The JDS-Congress coalition government, led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, will face its trust vote in the state Assembly today.

The discussion on the vote of confidence will start at around 11 am in the Assembly.

Kumaraswamy on Wednesday issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of trust vote.

Kumaraswamy has warned that if MLAs do not attend the House and vote against the party even after attending the session on the day of trust voting, action will be initiated under the rule of Anti-Defection Law and that MLA will be disqualified from his post. (ANI)

