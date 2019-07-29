Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during the debate on trust vote in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during the debate on trust vote in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.

Karnataka: Yediyurappa wins floor test through voice vote

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:51 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Karnataka government headed by newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday sailed through the confidence motion that was held through a voice vote in the state Assembly here.
Moving the trust vote the chief minister promised not to indulge in vindictive politics and said he believes in "forget and forgive."
"I love people who oppose me as well. I want to thank Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda for giving me the opportunity," Yediyurappa added.
Opposing the confidence motion, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah fired a fresh salvo at the BJP, alleging that the ruling dispensation cannot provide a stable government in the state.
"We hope you (BS Yediyurappa) will be the chief minister but there is no guarantee of that. You are with the rebels, can you give a stable government? It's impossible! I oppose this confidence motion because the reason is this government is unconstitutional and immoral," he said.
"Unfortunately, Yediyurappa has never been CM with people's mandate. Where's the mandate? You didn't have it in 2008, 2018 or even now. When he took oath, there were 222 MLAs in House, where did BJP have 112 MLAs for majority? They had 105 seats. That is not mandate," the former chief minister remarked.
The chief minister, however, accused the previous Congress-JD(S) government of bringing the administration to a standstill.
"When Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy were chief ministers, they indulged in vindictive politics. Administration has failed and we will set it right. I assure the House that we will not indulge in vindictive politics either. I believe in forget and forgive," he said.
Siddaramaiah denied the accusation and said that the coalition government had worked together to bring the common minimum programme in force.
"We are elected to work for the people and we must try to do that. I attempted this as the Chief Minister and so did HD Kumaraswamy. Yediyurappa said that administration has come to a standstill and he wants to rectify that. It was not the case. In coalition, we worked towards bringing to force common minimum programme," he said.
He announced to give two instalments of Rs 2000 to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan scheme and appealed to the Opposition to work together.
"There is drought (in the state). I want to address farmers' issues. I have decided to give 2 instalments of Rs 2000 to beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Kisan scheme from the state's side. I appeal to the opposition that we must work together. I appeal to the House to unanimously express confidence in me," Yediyurappa said.
Highlighting the development works done by the 14-month old coalition, Siddaramaiah welcomed Yediyurappa's assurance that he would work for the people.
"We discussed HD Kumaraswamy's confidence motion over the last four days. I too participated in that and I do not wish to speak about it. I could have spoken about circumstances under which Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister. I wish him well and welcome his assurance that he will work for the people," he said.
Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote.
Currently, there are 105 BJP members supported by an Independent. Both Congress and JD(S) have 100 members in the 225-member House. The majority mark stands at 104, after 17 MLAs were disqualified by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:21 IST

Story from 'Ek Tha Tiger' to 'Tiger Zinda Hai' must go further:...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi combined oratorical flair and a love for Bollywood to drive home the message to intensify efforts to preserve the population of tigers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:20 IST

SC issues notice to Centre, Bar Council on plea seeking social...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre and Bar Council of India on the plea seeking direction to formulate a scheme towards the social security measures for women advocates in coordination with respective state bar councils.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:19 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:18 IST

K'taka: Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar resigns

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar tendered his resignation from the post on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:12 IST

PM Modi to feature in Man vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in Discovery Channel's show 'Man Vs Wild' alongside the popular host and adventurer, Bear Grylls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:08 IST

Unnao rape victim, lawyer critically injured in road mishap; her...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two aunts of Unnao rape victim succumbed to their injuries while the victim and her lawyer were critically injured when their car collided with a truck on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:04 IST

Cong MLA demands probe into Unnao rape victim accident

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress MLA from Rampur Khas constituency, Aradhana Mishra on Sunday asked for an investigation into the accident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured while her two aunts were killed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:55 IST

Chhatisgarh: Specially-abled man drives auto to support family

Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A specially-abled man, Jagdamba Singh, in Ramanuj Ganj area of the Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, drives an auto-rickshaw to support his family.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:48 IST

Unnao rape victim refused to take security personnel with her:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Unnao rape victim, who was critically injured in an accident yesterday, had refused to take the assigned security personnel along with her in the vehicle due to space constraints, said Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday, asserting th

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:33 IST

I'm not answerable to Yediyurappa, people know what work I have...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he was not answerable to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as he had run the government in the Karnataka with utmost clarity amongst the people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:24 IST

Ranchi bound AirAsia flight taxied back after it suffers bird hit

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI): A Ranchi bound flight from New Delhi was taxied back to the bay after it suffered a bird hit while takeoff here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:19 IST

Akhilesh, Mayawati demand probe in accident of Unnao rape...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A day after Unnao gang-rape victim was injured in a road accident, a political battle has intensified over the issue with two former chief ministers of the state demanding investigation over the incident and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning

Read More
iocl