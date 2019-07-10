Rahim Mahmood Khan speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Rahim Mahmood Khan speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Karnataka: Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Rahim Khan resigns from govt, no as MLA

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:17 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Rahim Mahmood Khan on Wednesday resigned from the government but not as an MLA.
"I am a sports and youth services minister and my ministry has very small budget. Therefore, I have resigned from the ministry. I have not resigned as MLA," he told media persons.
On being asked if he was ever contacted by the BJP, the Congress leader said: "It does not matter if I was contacted. Even if they contact me, I will not join their party. There is some issue at the internal level in the government, which could definitely be solved."
The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Dinesh Gundurao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of destabilising the Karnataka government.
"BJP's actions clearly show that it is engineered by the central leadership and Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are directly involved in destabilizing the government. India is being ruled by a fascist government. Narendra Modi gives a lot of good speeches, but does something else," Gundurao told media persons.
Continuing his attack on the Centre, Rao accused it of engineering defection of Congress and JD(S) MLAs. "BJP is involved in this entire operation. They are accompanying them, booking aircraft, luxurious hotels and spending crores and crores of rupees on them," Congress leader added.
On D K Shivakumar being detained by Mumbai Police, he said: "The hotel is not government property, it is private property. He has booked a room there, why is he being not allowed to access his room? What are they afraid of?"
Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar, who was on a dharna outside the Mumbai hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were staying, was detained by Mumbai Police.
Along with Shivakumar, Congress leaders Milind Deora were also detained by the police who was accompanying the Karnataka Minister outside the hotel.
Both Shivakumar and Deora were escorted away in a police vehicle to the Kalina University rest house. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:37 IST

Budget gives big picture of govt that received strong mandate: Sitharaman

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the Budget 2019 gives a "big picture" of the newly elected government which has received a strong mandate from the people of India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:36 IST

Greater Noida: UP Police detain 60 foreigners with expired visa

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained over 60 foreigners with expired visas and seized nearly five kilograms of cannabis here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Eastern Army Commander concludes two-day visit to Trishakti...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): Lieutenant General M M Naravane, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Command concluded his two-day visit to the formations of Trishakti Corps.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Yeddyurappa urges Governor to ask Speaker to accept MLA resignations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, former chief minister and BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa met the Governor on Wednesday and urged him to advise the Speaker to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:23 IST

India-US trade talks to be held on July 12 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India and the United States are to hold talks here on July 12 aimed at resolving the recent trade tensions between the two countries against the backdrop of President Trumps remarks on high Indian trade tariffs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

AP budget session to commence from July 11

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that the budget session of the Assembly will be held from July 11 to July 30.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:17 IST

UP: Minor allegedly raped by neighbour

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 10 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Adharpur area here, the police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:12 IST

Yeddyurappa meets Speaker, urges him to accept resignation of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa met Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar here on Wednesday and urged him to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs from Congress and JD-S.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:02 IST

Minor gang-rape: DCW Chief writes to Yogi demands action, compensation

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to ensure "registration of FIR", compensa

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:01 IST

Most projects under Clean Ganga Mission will be completed by...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has reiterated that all major projects on Ganga under the Namami Gange programme will be completed by the end of 2020 and soon the work will start on its tributaries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:00 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Police catches hold of two arms smugglers

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI):Police on Wednesday apprehended two men in the Kairana Titarwara forest seized country-made weapons and ammunition from them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:59 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Canadian national organises Expedition to...

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): In the memory of his deceased daughter, a Canadian national has organised a trek to The Great Himalayan National Park here.

Read More
iocl