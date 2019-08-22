Karti Chidambaram to join DMK protest against abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Hours after the arrest of his father and former union minister P Chidambaram in INX media case, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said that he will be attending the protest called by his alliance partner DMK over the abrogation of Article 370.

"I will go to Jantar Mantar for protest. The protest there is about Article 370 but if the alliance partners raise this issue (of P Chidambaram's arrest), of course, we will raise the issue as well. Our whole party, alliance partners and DMK leader MK Stalin have condemned the arrests yesterday," he told reporters at the Delhi airport.

Yesterday, DMK chief Stalin had said that Chidambaram was arrested due to political vendetta.

"P Chidambaram is an expert in law and he is able to come out of this situation legally. I think that the actions by CBI and ED are due to political vendetta," he said when asked about the action being taken against the former Union Minister Chidambaram.

DMK has called a protest at Jantar Mantar for protesting against the Centre's decision to abrogate the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370.

Party has also invited leaders of opposition parties including Congress to join the protest. (ANI)

