Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor: 12 CMs, 9 deputy chief ministers to attend inauguration event tomorrow

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Chief Ministers of 12 states and deputy chief ministers of nine states will be present during the inauguration of the Vishwanath Corridor project, that connects two iconic landmarks in the temple town - the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the Ganga ghats in Varanasi on Monday.

Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be present at the auspicious occasion.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "At around 1 PM on December 13, Prime Minister will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores."



The foundation stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present artworks crafted by artisans of Kashi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Security has been beefed up in Varanasi. Personnel of the National Security Guard (NSG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), and Uttar Pradesh Police have been deployed ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.



Known to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project, this corridor will shorten the time span and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others. The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple



Speaking to ANI, Shrikant Mishra, Priest at Kashi Vishwanath temple said, "The city is filled with enthusiasm as the temple is ready to become 'Vishwanath Dham' after years. PM Modi is going to inaugurate the corridor on December 13."

"Significantly, 'Jyotirling' of Kashi Vishwanath temple is considered to be the most important among other twelve Jyotirlingas, that's why lakhs of devotees come here to offer prayers. Earlier, this temple was only situated 2,000 metres, but now it has been spread over 50,000 square metres," the priest said.

The temple's lighting has been done keeping in mind its blue theme and heritage look.

"The temple has now flourished in its true form. All the arrangements have been made here for devotees. Now, the devotees will get mesmerised by the lighting of the temple as the number of lighting experts were working on it. The lighting has been done keeping in mind its blue theme and heritage look. The walls are adorned with blue lights," said Suresh, lighting expert at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The project was designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with the provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari said that the project has been built at a cost of Rs 399 crores.

"It has been built at a cost of Rs 399 crores and is not only taking forward the dignity of Kashi but also creating a possibility of the boom in the religious tourism of Varanasi. The tourism sector is expected to grow insignificantly," Tiwari said.

During the visit to Varanasi, the Prime Minister will also visit Kaal Bhairav Temple at around 12 noon and witness Ganga Aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm on December 13.

On December 14, at around 3:30 pm, Prime Minister will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

With Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh round the corner, the BJP will showcase the project as one of its key achievements.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit. (ANI)

