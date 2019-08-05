Kashmir has become a part of India in real sense today: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Supporting the scrapping of Article 370, the BJD MP Prasanna Acharya on Monday said that Kashmir has become a part of India in a real sense today.

"In a real sense, Jammu & Kashmir has become a part of India today. My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us, the nation is first," Acharya said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars the people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the resolution to this effect in the Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification

-- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

Acharya urged all parties to keep away from "petty politics" on the matter of Kashmir.

"I once again reiterate my point that the honour of Bharat is the topmost for us. So far Kashmir is concerned, let us all keep away from petty politics," he said. (ANI)

