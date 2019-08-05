Kashmir issue: PM chairs crucial cabinet meeting

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In the backdrop of the prevailing tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial cabinet meeting here on Monday.

The Union Cabinet meeting was held at Modi's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here.

There will be no press briefing after the conclusion of Cabinet meeting.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to make a statement in Rajya Sabha.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security was also held and attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met Home Minister Amit Shah before heading to Modi's residence for a meeting.

The development comes in the wake of Section 144 of CrPC being imposed from in Srinagar and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, which prevents the gathering of more than four in the area. Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the state. (ANI)