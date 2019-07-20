Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a press conference in Kathua, Jammu Kashmir, on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a press conference in Kathua, Jammu Kashmir, on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Kashmir problem will be solved, no power in world can stop it: Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:27 IST

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the problem of Kashmir would get solved and that no power in the world could stop it.
"Problem of Kashmir will get solved. No power in the world can stop it. If somebody does not want a solution through talks, then we know very well how a solution can be found," Singh said after inaugurating the Ujh bridge constructed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) here.
"People who are running a movement in Kashmir, if they want a solution through it, I appeal to them to at least sit and talk once, to understand what is the issue; what are the problems; so they could be solved together," he said.
Addressing a press conference after inaugurating the bridge, Singh said the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be free from the menace of terrorism.
"Yes. There is no doubt about that. The state will be free from terrorism. The world community is getting together to combat terrorism. I believe that Jammu and Kashmir will get rid of terrorism and the entire world will get rid of it," Singh said when asked if he thinks the state will be free from terrorism.
When asked about the ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the minister said: "Have faith in the country's leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Have faith in the jawans-officers of our military. We won't breach your trust."
Complimenting the BRO for the construction of the bridge, the Defence Minister said: "I believe that demand for the construction of this bridge was being made by the residents of this area for a long time. People were facing a lot of difficulties. BRO DG also said that this is the longest bridge ever constructed by BRO. This bridge will help people in the way that they won't have to travel longer distances. I congratulate BRO for it.
Earlier in the day, Singh visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to here and paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in 1999 war with Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:51 IST

In Sheila Dikshit's death, I have lost a long-time friend,...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away here following a cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:51 IST

Ansarulla terror case: NIA conducts searches at 14 locations in...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out search operations at 14 locations across Tamil Nadu as part of the investigation in the Ansarulla terror case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:48 IST

Delhi govt declares two-day state mourning over Sheila Dikshit's demise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:45 IST

Landslide disrupts South-Western Railway services in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Services of South-Western Railway in Mysuru have come to a halt after landslide triggered by heavy downpour caused a temporary suspension of the track on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:45 IST

Businessman files criminal defamation complaint against Esha Gupta

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A businessman filed a criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court against Bollywood actress Esha Gupta after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:43 IST

Bollywood mourns passing away of 'fierce' and 'kind' politician...

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:38 IST

Sheila Dikshit was a beloved daughter of Congress: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and called her a beloved daughter of the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:35 IST

NIA files supplementary charge sheet in FIF terror funding case

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in the terror funding case against Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:26 IST

Amritsar: STF arrests inter-state smuggler, seizes 10 kg opium

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab police on Sunday arrested an inter-state smuggler and seized 10 kg opium from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:19 IST

Union Minister Pradhan congratulates Harichandan for being...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday met BJP leader Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and congratulated him on being appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:16 IST

Heavy rainfall likely in North, South Goa over next 4 days, says IMD

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Districts in North and South Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:12 IST

Sonbhadra firing: Kin of victims get Rs 5 lakh each as compensation

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each was issued on Saturday to the kin of victims of the Sonbhadra firing incident.

Read More
iocl