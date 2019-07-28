Kashmir wants development; bullets, bomb won't succeed: Modi

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people's participation in a community mobilisation program in Kashmir has proved that power of development is stronger than might of "bullets and bombs" and asserted that those who spread hatred will never succeed in their "nefarious plans".

The Prime Minister made the remarks during the second edition of his monthly radio program "Mann Ki Baat" after he assumed office for the second consecutive term.

Referring to a community mobilisation program "Back to Village", he said people of Kashmir are eager to join the national mainstream.

"People's participation or stakeholding indicates that our brothers and sisters in Kashmir want good governance and proves that the power of development is stronger than the might of bullets and bombs," he said.

"It is clear that those who wish to spread hatred and pose hurdles in development, will never succeed in their nefarious plans," he added.

Hailing the programme, the Prime Minister said such exercises should be organized every quarter.

"Simultaneously, there should be a provision for online monitoring too. This was one of a kind programme where the public directly entered into a dialogue with the government," he said.

The week-long programme encompassing about 4500 panchayats witnessed the government officials briefing the villagers about the schemes and programmes implemented by the government.

"The people of Kashmir open-heartedly became equal stakeholders in this festival. The most heartening aspect of 'Back to village' programme is the fact, that it was organized in such remote villages, where even officials had to traverse difficult terrain and climb mountains while walking on foot over a period of day or day and a half," he said.

Under the program, the officials also reached the panchayats on the border which live under the shadow of cross-border firing and also to sensitive villages in the districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag, without any fear.

The Prime Minister said the programme was not a mere formality as officials spent two days and a night at the panchayat, enabling them to meet almost every resident of the village and to reach every establishment.

"To make this programme even more interesting many other means were employed. Many sports competitions for kids were organized under the aegis of 'Khelo India'. Sports Kits, MNREGA job cards and SC/ST certificates were distributed, " he said.

Modi said the programme not only became a festival celebrating development but also one of people's participation and awakening.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Kashmiri people for their hospitality to the Amaranth pilgrims and making the Yatra successful.

"A total of 3 lakh pilgrims have had the darshan of the holy Amarnath shrine from July 1 till now which is four times greater as compared to the past four years. Those who returned after performing this pilgrimage become imbued with warmth displayed by the people of the state," he said. (ANI)

