Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh speaking to media persons in Kathua on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh speaking to media persons in Kathua on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Kathua: Jitendra Singh distributes free set-top boxes to residents near border area

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:47 IST

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Sunday distributed free Doordarshan set-top boxes to beneficiaries near the border area.
Speaking to media persons, Singh said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided these set-top boxes to the border residents with an aim to disseminate authentic information at the places where connectivity remains a major issue."
Calling the step taken by the incumbent government to give three per cent reservation to the people living near the International border a "historic step", Singh said: "Modi government will not discriminate between people. We will rise above what the previous government had done."
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on June 28. It paves the way for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).
When asked about the reports stating that Hurriyat leaders are ready for talks with Central government, Singh said that terrorism in the state is on its last leg.
Speaking on the security arrangements made for the 45-day long Amarnath Yatra, he said that the security forces are on high-alert. "It will be a peaceful yatra. From the next year onwards, we will not have to worry about the security situation at all." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:45 IST

Case registered against unknown persons after celebratory...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): A case has been registered against some unknown persons for firing celebratory gunshots outside party legislator Akash Vijayvargiya's office after he was granted bail on Saturday. Vijayvargiya was released from the jail on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:45 IST

MP: Case registered against BJP legislator for obstructing programme

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The police on Sunday registered a case against BJP Sironj legislator Umakant Sharma for allegedly obstructing a programme organised under "Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Aur Nikah Yojna".

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:20 IST

U'khand: 300 quintals of waste cleaned after high-profile Gupta wedding

Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): A huge pile of garbage that was left behind at a pristine hill station in Uttarakhand after a grandeur wedding ceremony of two sons of South Africa-based businessmen, has been cleaned, Municipal Corporation officials said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 03:36 IST

Hailstorm destroys tomato crops in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Hailstorm destroyed several tomato crops in the Shaila village of Kullu district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 03:30 IST

Deboshree Chowdhury on fatwa against Nusrat Jahan: 'No one can...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A day after a fatwa (diktat) was issued to Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan for wearing 'sindoor' in the Parliament, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debashree Chowdhury on Sunday said no one can issue a fatwa against an MP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 03:30 IST

Allegation of locking media persons in hospital ward during...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh denied the allegations that media persons were locked up in the emergency ward during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to a district hospital on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 03:30 IST

Amidst heatwave, Haryana govt extends school holidays by one week

Haryana [India], July 1 (ANI): With an aim to give relief to students from the sweltering heat, Haryana government on Sunday extended school holidays in all government as well as private schools by one week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:57 IST

Telangana: 2 cops suspended, 14 people held after forest...

Asifabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Two police officers were suspended and 14 people were arrested for allegedly attacking a team of forest officials in Sirpur-Kagaznagar area of Asifabad in Telangana on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:48 IST

North Bengal tea industry suffering losses

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): The tea planters in North Bengal are staring at a huge financial loss with the tea prices drastically plummeting in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:48 IST

Amit Shah meets party functionaries from Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting with the party functionaries from the core groups of Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal in the national capital on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:03 IST

CISF recovers foreign currency worth Rs 10 lakh concealed inside...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated foreign currency worth over Rs 10 lakh concealed inside two dummy mobile chargers from a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:03 IST

Dikshit, Chacko fighting as they do not have excuse for their...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Amidst a rift between Sheila Dikshit and PC Chacko over the dissolution of block committees in the national capital, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said the duo are fighting internally as they do not have any excuses to give to the people for their failures.

Read More
iocl