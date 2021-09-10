Kaushal Kishore clarifies BJP works for every community

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from UP's Mohanlalganj, Kaushal Kishore, on Friday clarified that BJP work for every community and not for any particular community.

This statement comes after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the secularism of the country has weakened since BJP has come to the power. He also slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for not opposing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which is being used against the Dalits and Muslims.

In response to his statement, Kishore said, "Every time other parties receive more Muslim votes during elections as compared to BJP in Uttar Pradesh. However, BJP works for every community, not only for any particular community."



"Our Prime Minister also says that we should be united and strengthen our nation. The country should not be divided among different communities. Every citizen should get all the basic facilities in India, that's why BJP is working hard to provide everything including ration, health facilities, electricity, to every citizen in the country," he added.

While addressing a public rally at Sultanpur, Owaisi also alleged that the minority community members were not getting their due share in the government's welfare programmes.

Kishore refuted this statement and said that the ratio of other backward classes in the state is more and BJP always receives around 42 per cent of votes from other backward classes. The ruling party is working hard to support the minority communities in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

