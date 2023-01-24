Kavinder Gupta slams Digvijaya's surgical strike remark as joint conspiracy of Congress and Pakistan

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday attacked Congress' Digvijaya Singh for his surgical strike-remark and termed it a "joint conspiracy" by the Congress and Pakistan.

"Remarks made by Digvijaya Singh are the joint conspiracy of Congress and Pakistan," Kavinder Gupta said while speaking to ANI here.

Gupta claimed that Congress leaders have lost their minds. "They can sing to the tunes of Pakistan and China at any time".

"Later, Pakistan accepted that surgical strikes had taken place," Gupta added.

Gupta reminded Congress about the "loss" of 32,000 square kilometres of land that was conceded to China during the 1962 war under late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Congress doesn't talk about it," Gupta added.

Singh on Monday said while the BJP government at the Centre claims to have carried out a surgical strike against Pakistan, there was no proof of it.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of the terrorists but there is no proof," said the Congress leader in his address in Jammu during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by militants in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 44 Indian jawans lost their lives.

Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets targetted an advanced terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot.

The day after, Islamabad attempted to target Indian military installations but was thwarted by the IAF. (ANI)