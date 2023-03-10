Kavitha doing hunger strike to divert attention from ED summons: BJP's DK Aruna

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI): BJP national vice president DK Aruna on Friday hit out at Telangana MLC K Kavitha over her 'hunger strike' in the national capital demanding a Women's Reservation Bill, saying that it was merely meant to divert public attention from the summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, on Friday launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the tabling of a Women's Reservation Bill in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Her strike came a day before her questioning by the ED in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Reacting to the development, BJP's Aruna said there are various instances of atrocities against women in Telangana on which Kavitha doesn't speak.

"The dharna Kavitha has staged in Delhi for a Women's Reservation Bill is merely part of a ploy to divert attention from the summons that she received from the ED in the liquor policy case. There are many atrocities on women happening in Telangana. She never speaks about the atrocities on small children as well as women. These atrocities and harassment also include the ones being perpetrated on members of her own party," she told ANI during a Deeksha protest, 'Mahila Gosa- BJP Bharosa', against the atrocities on women in the state.



Taking on Kavitha for not giving reptesentation to a woman member in the state cabinet during the first term of the KCR government in Telangana, the BJP leader also questioned why she did not stage a sit-in for the Women's Reservation Bill at that time.

"In Telangana, her father (KCR) did not take a single woman in the cabinet in the first term. In the second term, after 2 years, only 2 women were taken into the cabinet. Kavitha never spoke on any of these things. Why did Kavitha not think of pushing for Woman's Reservation Bill until now? When her name came up in the Delhi liquor scam case and she received summons by the ED, she announced a dharna for a Women's Reservation Bill, in Delhi. Now, she wants to divert public attention from the ED summons by stating that she was summoned for staging a dharna for a Women's Reservation Bill," Aruna said.

The BJP leader said the probe agencies were doing their job.

"They are claiming that the BJP is harassing her. This is wrong. On one side, you work for corruption and on the other side, no one should speak a word against it. Each department does its own work like CBI or ED. When there is a complaint against any person in this country, an investigation will follow. Kavitha is nothing special, she is just like everyone else. Should she be exempted from questioning just because she is KCR's daughter?" Aruna said.

She further alleged that Kavitha was taking advantage of people's sentiments, saying that Kavitha alone does not represent Telangana.

"It has become their habit to play up sentiments on every issue. This is an individual issue related to Kavitha. It is not related to the people of Telangana. The people of Telangana have not done this corruption. Kavitha is involved in it and she will have to face the consequences. What does it have to do with Telangana? Kavitha is not Telangana. She is merely the daughter of KCR," she said. (ANI)

