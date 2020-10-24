KC (M) entry into LDF will change course of Kerala politics: Jose K Mani

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani on Friday said that entry of his party into Left Democratic Front (LDF) will change the course of state politics.

"We have taken a political stand and based on that LDF has taken a decision to make our party also part of their front. We are happy about that because mainly we have raised a few issues which should be solved in the state of Kerala. Based on that we find that LDF could be able to solve these problems, " said Jose, who's KC(M) became the latest entrant in LDF.

"Definitely, with the arrival of Kerala Congress (M) to the left front, there will be a substantial change in the local body elections and also the upcoming assembly elections. Generally, we have a stronghold in central Travancore. There would be a big shift of votes from UDF to LDF," he added.

Mani denied the role of religion in the recent development in state politics.



"Definitely it is not a question of religion. We are standing for a cause. That is totally understood by the people or the followers, especially the farmer folks. We stood by UDF for the last 50 to 56 years," he said.

"After coming to the LDF we will start to solve the problems of farmers and other weaker sections also.," he added.

He further said: "We have taken a major political decision mainly on three aspects. Mainly we have to save farmer folks. Now after COVID and the flood situation, the most affected people are farmers. As part of that only the Left government in Kerala has announced minimum support price for the vegetables, waiving of the interest of the loans taken by the weaker section of the society."

"It has also been put in the manifesto of the LDF regarding minimum support price of rubber from Rs 150 to Rs 200. Secularism has to be protected and a new Kerala has to be formed," he added.

Speaking on the allegations against the government on gold smuggling Jose said: "These are all allegations. It comes and goes. The central agencies are investigating the matter. So there is no complaint about the investigation going on. Let us see what comes from it then we will talk about it." (ANI)

